Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Sci-Port upgrading its IMAX theater

Laser projection system to enable major motion pictures like latest “Black Panther,” “Avatar”
Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX theater is closed while its film projection system is being...
Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX theater is closed while its film projection system is being converted to new laser technology, a move that will enable the showing of major motion pictures like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water,” after the venue is reopened in November.(Source: Sci-Port Discovery Center)
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Sci-Port Discovery Center is upgrading its IMAX theater.

The venue is closed while the film projection system is being replaced with new laser technology.

“IMAX with Laser delivers stunning images and heart-pounding audio on the biggest screens for the world’s most immersive cinematic experience yet,” says a statement on Sci-Port’s website.

“The 4k laser projection system is equipped with IMAX technologies capable of filling the whole dome screen with maximum resolution and sharpness, unparalleled brightness, industry-leading contrast and an expanded color gamut.”

This will improve patrons’ movie-watching experience plus enable the theater to show feature-length films.

So starting in November, the IMAX Dome will show major motion pictures and continue to offer educational documentaries. “Ancient Caves,” by MacGillivray Freeman Films, is the first film scheduled to be shown. Others include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”

Below are the official IMAX trailers:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
2 men injured in fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on East 70th
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
Gunfire damages store’s front glass
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot
A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district

Latest News

A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are...
Major wreck shuts down part of westbound I-20
SILVER ALERT: Curtis Carrol Lassiter, a 68-year-old who stands 5'9" tall and weighs about 155...
Silver Alert: Elderly Caddo man goes missing
Collectible card show draws hundreds to Shreveport
Collectible card show draws hundreds to Shreveport
Fire burns house that has no utilities
Fire burns house that has no utilities