SBC Zombie Walk rages against death at the East Bank Plaza

Recover Your Life with the Bossier Arts Council at this year’s zombie walk
It's time for the East Bank District to be overrun with zombies.
It's time for the East Bank District to be overrun with zombies.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - This year’s SBC Zombie Walk will be jammin’ out and shakin’ what our mummy gave us with a Thriller Dance-off flash mob and competition.

SBC Zombie Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the East Bank Plaza from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Attendees will be celebrating all things spooking during the month of Halloween while also giving back to the community by supporting local nonprofit organizations. This event is family-friendly, so bring the kids

Activities:

  • A special Thriller Dance-Off Competition will be held this year. Classes to learn the Thriller has been provided by the Bossier Arts Council over the course of five weeks and were instructed by graphic artist, Steven Knight. All the dancers will perform as a group and the zombie with the best moves will win a grand prize.
  • Zombie walk through the East Bank District and Hurricane Alley.
  • A costume contest will also be held and judged by the local haunted house, NecroManor.
  • Rachel Whittle and her studio, A Dangerous Flock, one of the 2022 Top 20 Louisiana Film Prize Finalists, will be showing their film Day of the Deb.
  • Audio Anarchy will be parking their Ghostbusters Ectomobile in the Plaza for photo opportunities.
  • games
  • food trucks
  • door prizes
  • vendors

Costume contest rules:

The only admission needed to get into the event is a food donation for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

This year, Zombie Walk’s highlighted nonprofit is the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA). CADA helps people struggling with addiction by providing 12 treatment programs for people from all walks of life and even helps those in need apply for Medicaid for their treatments. The nonprofit even provides peer recovery specialists, who have won their battle and now want to help others do the same. For more information about CADA, visit https://www.cadanwla.org/.

CADA’s in-house graphic designer, Nate Treme designed this year’s graphic work, as well as named the theme. Nate will also be performing as our live musical guest and running a vendor booth for his brand Highland Paranormal Society.

LifeShare Blood Center will be onsite collecting blood donations.

For more information about the artwork, how to become a sponsor, or other Bossier Arts Council events, please visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.

