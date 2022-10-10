Pair of cold fronts bring rain chances, cooler temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll see 2 cold fronts move through the ArkLaTex over the next week. Both will bring some rain with them along with cooler temperatures.

For the rest of today we’ll see mainly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

Expect a quiet evening ahead with temperatures quickly cooling into the 70s and eventually headed down in the mid to upper 50s later tonight.

For Tuesday we’ll see just a few clouds, but still a good bit of sunshine around. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s for highs.

A cold front will be approaching the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Ahead of it we’ll warm to around 90. Showers and a few storms may develop along the front and mainly impact the area during the evening and into the overnight hours. Not everyone will get wet.

Clearing skies and slightly lower temperatures will settle in on Thursday. Highs will be back in the low 80s. We’ll see similar conditions on Friday.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s over the weekend. Saturday looks dry, but with another cold front approaching on Sunday we could see a few showers or storms by the end of the weekend. We’ll cool a little more behind that front with highs back in the 70s as we start off next week.

In the tropics there’s not much going on. There is a chance for some development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico this week, however the chances are looking pretty low at this time.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

