Mansfield water department announces first rate increase in more than 7 years

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The City of Mansfield’s water system has announced its first rate increase in more than seven years.

The city says some water customers may have noticed a message at the bottom of their water bills saying: “Water Rate Increase on Bill Received in November.” These notices have been posted on the city’s website/Facebook page. City officials say the last rate increase was in July of 2015.

The city says it has tried to avoid a rate increase, but now must do so because of high inflation rates and an “unstable economy.”

“Inflation has had a negative impact on all service industries and the City has not been exempt from its damaging effects. Ever-increasing inflation rates continue to cause most service providers to increase their user charges on nearly EVERYTHING we use in our daily lives. The same can also be said of price increases on goods and services provided by retailers and wholesalers. This includes fuel, groceries, utilities, insurance, clothing, and a host of other basic essentials.”

Customers will see the rate increase for the first time on the bills they get in early November for service used in October. An increase of $6 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used will be assessed for customers who are located either inside or outside city limits. Commercial customers inside city limits will be charged a rate of $35 for the first 2,000 gallons used, and $4.50 for every 1,000 additional gallons used. Commercial customers outside city limits will also be charged $35 for the first 2,000 gallons, but will be charged $5.25 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

“The City is proud to be the water and sewer service provider for its users, and will continue to be dedicated to providing reliable services to its customers. We also strive to keep service interruptions to a minimum, whenever possible.”

Anyone with questions about these rate increases should call Mansfield City Hall at 318-872-0406.

