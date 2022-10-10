Ask the Doctor
Major wreck shuts down part of westbound I-20

I-20W is closed at Jewella Avenue
A major wreck is impacting travel on Interstate 20 in Shreveport. The westbound lanes are closed at Jewella Avenue.(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Westbound Interstate 20 is closed at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport due to a major wreck, authorities report.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched five units to a medical emergency at that location.

Police sent a half dozen units. They now have at least nine units on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

