Major wreck shuts down part of westbound I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Westbound Interstate 20 is closed at Jewella Avenue in Shreveport due to a major wreck, authorities report.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched five units to a medical emergency at that location.

Police sent a half dozen units. They now have at least nine units on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.