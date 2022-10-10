Ask the Doctor
Investigative auditor finds city erred in changing insurance agents

Also, Shreveport mayor may have violated city’s travel policies and procedures
(Source: Pexel/stock image)
(Source: Pexel/stock image)((Source: Pexel/stock image))
By Tayler Davis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport violated its city charter and/or city policies when making a couple on insurance purchases, an investigative auditor says.

And Mayor Adrian Perkins may have violated the city’s travel expense policies and procedures, according to the findings issued Thursday, Oct. 6 by the Louisiana legislative auditor’s office.

The investigative audit was conducted as a result of multiple complaints, including from some City Council members.

“I thank the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and his staff for their diligent work on the investigative audit conducted at my request, and I expect the administration and the Council to take all steps necessary to ensure the errors reflected in the audit are not repeated. Transparency and compliance with the rules governing the conduct of elected officials benefit us all. "

District C Councilman John Nickelson

City insurance

Before Perkins was sworn into office Dec. 29, 2018, the city’s risk services department changed the agent of record for the city’s excess workers’ compensation insurance policy at the request of a member of the mayor-elect’s transition team.

And after Perkins took office, the city changed the agent of record for the city’s property insurance.

Investigative auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack noted that the changes in the agents of record occurred without a request for proposal as required by the city’s purchasing policy.

He also noted that although required by the city charter, the workers’ compensation insurance coverage amount was not approved by the City Council.

Mayor’s travel expenses

As for the mayor’s travel, Waguespack found that:

• Perkins took 23 trips, totaling $35,845, from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2021,

• 16 of the trips included expenses totaling $3,210 that may have violated City of Shreveport travel and procurement and travel card policies and procedures, and,

• 16 of the mayor’s 23 travel expense statements (69.7%) were completed 31-101 days after the fact.

Below is the full investigative audit, including the mayor’s and the city risk manager’s responses to the findings:

