Workweek warm-up; tracking much needed rain

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex. Fall here is much warmer than I am used to and I’m totally okay with it. Highs today reached the low and mid-80s and we have seen plenty of sunshine. Tonight, upper-50s for lows with partly cloudy skies.

The start of your workweek sees above-average temperatures with highs in the mid-80s. This is the beginning of a quick warming trend over a few days this week. Sunny skies will be the most prevalent sky condition with some clouds passing here and there, especially if you’re in our far northern counties. Lows will stay mild, in the upper 50s and low-60s.

We continue to track rain chances Wednesday as a cold front is to move into the ArkLaTex. Our data is beginning to come together on the rain that we will see and though it won’t help much with the drought, anything is better than nothing. Our temperatures will take a hit but only to the low-80s as Wednesday will see temperatures near 90. More rain chances are on the way for next weekend; that time, it might actually drop our temperatures considerably.

