Walk to End Alzheimer’s hopes to raise $60,000 for the cause

By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Alzheimer’s Association gathered in Bossier City on Saturday, Oct. 8 to host the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event raises money towards research to find a cure for the disease. This year’s goal was to raise $60,000 to help fund the cause.

“What that money will do, it’ll allow us to further our research and further our mission of ultimately finding a cure to end Alzheimer’s,” said Millie Elliot.

Elliot recently joined the organization and said she found the cause to be more personal to her than she would’ve thought.

“Strangely, when I was interviewing for the Alzheimer’s Association, I found out that my grandfather had been diagnosed in the process. It kind of made it more special and kind of led me into purpose in being a part of this organization,” she said.

At the walk, many people held flowers to represent their place in the cause against Alzheimer’s. There were yellow, blue, orange and purple flowers seen all throughout the crowd. One person held a white flower high to show hope for a cure.

Themessia Fenceroy is a part of the organization as well, and she says she’s grateful to be part of an event that sheds light on situations like hers.

“Alzheimer’s is – let me just say this, it’s been in my family. My grandfather passed with Alzheimer’s and now my mom has it,” she said.

For anyone wanting to join the fight, you can contribute by clicking here.

