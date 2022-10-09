Sunny weather Sunday with rain on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be very similar to today with highs in the low-80s. Mainly sunny skies with some cloud cover to start the day, and those clouds may hold on to the northwest of our region throughout the day. Be sure to get out to the last day of the Red River Revel since the weather will be so nice. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s again.

Tomorrow seems to be above average once again with highs in the mid-80s. Plenty of sunshine for the most part but the northwest part of the region may see more clouds. Lows tomorrow night will be mild, the 60s.

We are First Alert and we have been discussing some rain chances that are going to be moving in this coming week. Another cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and bring some much-needed rainfall to the region. Our data and forecasts are beginning to come together on confidence and it looks like temperatures will take hit going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.