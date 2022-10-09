SFD battles abandoned house fire in West Cedar Grove
Accordingly to SFD there are signs a squatter was living in the house
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property.
On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.
According to SFD, someone was still living on the property and squatting but they were not present when SFD arrived.
SFD was able to put the fire out within 20 minutes after they arrived.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.