SFD battles abandoned house fire in West Cedar Grove

Accordingly to SFD there are signs a squatter was living in the house
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property.

On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.

Abandoned home catches fire on Argyle Street.(KSLA)

According to SFD, someone was still living on the property and squatting but they were not present when SFD arrived.

SFD was able to put the fire out within 20 minutes after they arrived.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

