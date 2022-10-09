Gunfire damages store’s front glass

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Officers investigating a report of a shooting at a Bossier City grocery found no victim but did find where the front glass of the store in the 2200 block of Barksdale Boulevard had been shot.

Barksdale Boulevard was shut down at Boone Street for a brief period of time while authorities investigated the source of the gunfire that struck Cascio’s sometime before 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Shell casings were found at Boone Street at Timothy Street, a police spokesman said. That intersection’s about a block north-northwest of Cascio’s.

Witnesses reported seeing two males flee the area, the spokesman added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

