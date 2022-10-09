Ask the Doctor
Fight, shooting at Hunter Crab on E. 70TH; 2 adult men injured

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fight resulted in a shooting at the Hunter Crab restaurant, located at the intersection of E. 70th and E. Kings.

On Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to the Hunter Crab restaurant. As officers arrived they learned that a female employee and the restaurant owner had a confrontation.

The employee’s boyfriend then arrived on the scene and got into an argument with the owner. A fight then broke out between the owner and the boyfriend. During the fight, the boyfriend knocked the restaurant owner unconscious.

Employees of the restaurant attempted to stop the boyfriend from driving off. During the confrontation, a passenger of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot the boyfriend in the ankle. The passenger gained control of the vehicle and drove to the front door of the Ross department store and dropped off the boyfriend before fleeing.

Both the restaurant owner and the boyfriend received non-life-threatening wounds.

No arrests have currently been made.

