Drive-thru flu shots being offered at WK Quick Care in Shreveport, Bossier

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Protecting yourself and those around you will be even easier as WK Quick Care will be offering drive-thru flu shots.

WK Quick Care will soon be providing drive-thru flu shots, all you need to do is preregister online for yours. The Shreveport shots will be delivered at WK Portico Center and Bossier shots will be delivered at WK Quick Care Bossier.

“With flu season upon us, getting a flu shot is the best course of action to protect yourself and those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies, young children, senior adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions,” says Lesley Sawrie, Quick Care director. “The flu vaccine also has been shown to reduce the risk of illness, hospitalization and death from flu.”

The drive-thru shots will provide convenient and safe access to the flue shots and all you need to do is pull up, remain in your car, roll the window down, and roll your sleeves up then you can receive your shot.

Time and dates for available shots:

Quick Care Bossier parking lot from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

WK Portico Center parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

If insurance is not available, the cost of the shot is $35, cash or credit.

The quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four different flu viruses, is available for adults and children ages 3 and older. A High-dose vaccine is offered for ages 65 and older.

Preregistration at www.wkquickcare.com is strongly encouraged to speed up the drive-thru process.

