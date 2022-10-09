Breast cancer awareness group hosts 2nd annual basketball fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Glo Up Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation held their second annual Woodlawn Alumni Ball Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Founder Gloria Gregg is a breast cancer survivor. She says the event is about raising money to support other women fighting the same battle.

“Me going through it, it’s a struggle. Sometimes you can’t work, and you need to work to pay the bills. Some medicines have a copay and I know the struggle by talking to other women about what they go through. A lot of men and women stay connected. When they pick up the phone and say, ‘I can’t pay my light bill,’ I wanna step in and be that person to help them get through this.”

If you would like to help, visit the Glo Up Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation’s Facebook page.

