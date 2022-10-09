Ask the Doctor
BPD: Benton woman missing after walking away from home

Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding her
Cheryl Leann Way, 42
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The Benton Police Department (BPD) alongside the Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Oct 7.

On Oct 7 at around 8 a.m., Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen as she walked away from her residence on the 1000 block of Sharon Street, Benton, Louisiana.

Way is described as a white female who is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. Way was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. Way has a tattoo on her inner forearm and a bluebird tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

If you have any information that can help locate Way, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

