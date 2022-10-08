Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif. (Gray News) - College students will soon have the opportunity to take a course focusing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, singer and songwriter commented on social media earlier this week regarding an upcoming African American studies course at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to UC Berkeley Professor Peace And Love El Henson, the institution will offer the course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms starting in the 2023 spring semester.

Henson shared that she is excited to teach the course that will encourage students to think about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and hip-hop feminism.

The university retweeted the professor’s Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account.

Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Crystal Bruns said Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators told her family that her...
‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
FILE - In this 2008 photo, convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is pictured during his parole...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July