Tracking some much needed rain

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday, and when the weather is this beautiful, it is a very happy Saturday! Nothing much happening in the weather here in the ArkLaTex besides a decent breeze here and there. Highs today reached the low-80s in some places. Due to cloud cover, parts of the Northwest of our region stayed a bit cooler, in the upper-70s. Tonight, we’ll drop to the upper-50s for overnight lows, not bad for this time of year, while staying dry and mainly clear.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with highs in the low-80s. Mainly sunny skies with some cloud cover to start the day, and those clouds may hold on to the northwest of our region throughout the day. Be sure to get out to the last day of the Red River Revel since the weather will be so nice. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again.

We are First Alert and we have been discussing some rain chances that are going to be moving in this coming week. Another cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and bring some much-needed rainfall to the region. Our data and forecasts are beginning to come together on confidence and it looks like temperatures will take hit going into next weekend.

