Sunny Fall weekend with rain chances next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us! Highs today will reach the low-80s, slightly cooler than we experienced heading up to the weekend thanks to the cold front that moved through the region yesterday evening. Some cloud cover to start your Saturday but we will see mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s, mild for now.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the low to mid-80s and sunny skies all around. Not much else to say besides it will be a beautiful day to get out to the last day of the Red River Revel. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s.

We are tracking some rain chances this coming week as a cold front will move through Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring much-needed rainfall to the ArkLaTex. The cold front will leave us a bit cooler going into next weekend.

