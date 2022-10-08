Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with COVID-19.
Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says the 90-year-old Dooley was admitted to an Athens area hospital with a “mild case” of COVID-19.
Dooley had been scheduled to appear at a university bookstore before No. 2 Georgia played Auburn but could not make it.
Dooley was 201-77-10 in 25 years as coach of the Bulldogs.
