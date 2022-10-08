Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

CPSO searching for 2 fugitives near Colquitt Road

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road.

The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

After spotting the teen in a stolen car, deputies initiated a chase that ended in the Grawood Subdivision. Three men got out of the car and ran. At this time, deputies have one male in custody.

The two fugitives are described as young Black males. One of them was seen wearing a blue shirt with jeans. If you have any information, please contact police.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Crystal Bruns said Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators told her family that her...
‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Latest News

Chase Kojis
Fired LSU Foundation staff member arrested on child porn charges; rebooked on more charges days later
Teammates remember Robert Walker
Teammates remember Robert Walker
Robert Walker, 16
Natchitoches Central to play first football game since loss of 16-year-old athlete
Robert Walker
Remembering Robert Walker