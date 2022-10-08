CPSO searching for 2 fugitives near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road.

The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

After spotting the teen in a stolen car, deputies initiated a chase that ended in the Grawood Subdivision. Three men got out of the car and ran. At this time, deputies have one male in custody.

The two fugitives are described as young Black males. One of them was seen wearing a blue shirt with jeans. If you have any information, please contact police.

