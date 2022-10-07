A Walk in Their Shoes; walk a mile against domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s GM, Sacha Purciful will be joining in the 5k run & walk against domestic violence.

On Oct. 8, the A Walk in Their Shoes event will be held at the Stoner Skateboard Park at 8:30 a.m. Lead runners will be heading the charge to support victims of domestic violence. It is encouraged for anyone who has lost a loved one to domestic violence to come out to the event.

5k Registration:

Early registration is $30 through October 7th. Race Day registration is $40.

If you cannot be there but still would like to show your support, sign up as a sleep-in supporter. The registration fee for a Sleep-in supporter is $20. Sleep-in supporters do not receive a shirt.

T-shirts & Race Packet Pick-Up: Every pre-registered participant will receive an original “Walk A Mile in their Shoes 5k” t-shirt. Packet pick-up will be held at Sportspectrum, Friday, Oct. 7th from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You may also pick up your packet on Race Day at the Race Site at 7 a.m.

A post-party will be held after the event, so stick around for food and drinks.

Special Note: Strollers, wagons, baby joggers, and any hand-pushed or pulled vehicle will be allowed on the course, but must start in the back.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/WalkAMileinthierShoes5kShreveport

