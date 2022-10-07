Ask the Doctor
A very Fall weekend; Rain chances on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday, and a happy Friday it is indeed! We have another nice day ahead of us with warm temperatures. No wall-to-wall sunshine today, a departure from the days gone by as the cold front will be moving through this afternoon. Highs today will reach the upper-80s, and a nice Fall breeze will be present. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s.

This weekend is looking beautiful with highs reaching the low-80s, slightly cooler thanks to the cold front. Staying dry with some cloud cover holding on Saturday morning. Not much else will be happening for your weekend, be sure to get out to the last days of the Red River Revel!

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and we are looking at another cold front moving into the ArkLaTex next week. This time, rain chances arrive with it, much needed as the entire region is under some sort of drought, the northwest counties having it the worst. Slightly cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.

