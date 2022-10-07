SPD searching for 4 men wanted on domestic violence charges
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding several men who are wanted for domestic violence offenses.
SPD is currently searching for the following suspects (all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty):
Rondicious Davis, 27
- Domestic abuse battery
- 2 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Darron Jack, 53
- Domestic abuse battery with strangulation
Lavario Lane, 30
- Domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim
- Domestic abuse battery (second offense)
Nathan Pierce, 47
- Domestic abuse battery committed by burning
- 3 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.