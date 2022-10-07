SPD searching for 4 men wanted on domestic violence charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding several men who are wanted for domestic violence offenses.

“Domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of age, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or nationality. Physical violence is often accompanied by emotionally abusive and controlling behavior as part of a much larger, systematic pattern of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime.”

SPD is currently searching for the following suspects (all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty):

Rondicious Davis, 27

Domestic abuse battery

2 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Rondicious Davis, DOB: 8/29/1995 (SPD)

Darron Jack, 53

Domestic abuse battery with strangulation

Darron Jack, DOB: 7/26/1969 (SPD)

Lavario Lane, 30

Domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim

Domestic abuse battery (second offense)

Lavario Lane, DOB: 10/16/1991 (SPD)

Nathan Pierce, 47

Domestic abuse battery committed by burning

3 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Nathan Pierce, DOB: 4/25/1975 (SPD)

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

