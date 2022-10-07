Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SPD searching for 4 men wanted on domestic violence charges

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding several men who are wanted for domestic violence offenses.

SPD is currently searching for the following suspects (all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty):

Rondicious Davis, 27

  • Domestic abuse battery
  • 2 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Rondicious Davis, DOB: 8/29/1995
Rondicious Davis, DOB: 8/29/1995(SPD)

Darron Jack, 53

  • Domestic abuse battery with strangulation
Darron Jack, DOB: 7/26/1969
Darron Jack, DOB: 7/26/1969(SPD)

Lavario Lane, 30

  • Domestic abuse battery on a pregnant victim
  • Domestic abuse battery (second offense)
Lavario Lane, DOB: 10/16/1991
Lavario Lane, DOB: 10/16/1991(SPD)

Nathan Pierce, 47

  • Domestic abuse battery committed by burning
  • 3 counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Nathan Pierce, DOB: 4/25/1975
Nathan Pierce, DOB: 4/25/1975(SPD)

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

Ian Highful
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The victim told police he was in his vehicle when three other men approached him. The trio then...
SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhomes
A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later