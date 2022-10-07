SPD says new speed cameras in school zones are working
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says new cameras to catch speeders that were placed in some school zones at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year are working.
At the start of the school year, SPD partnered with Blueline Solutions to have the cameras installed. SPD says speeding during school zone hours has decreased by more than 90% in the areas where the cameras are active. SPD goes on to say cameras are now active in 20 school zones throughout the city, and more are being added all the time.
Officials with SPD say research shows that wrecks are one of the leading causes of child deaths in the U.S., making up about 20% of deaths among children in 2016.
CURRENT ACTIVE CAMERA SITES
|SCHOOL
|WARNINGS START
|LIVE CITATIONS START
|Captain Shreve High
|Aug. 10
|Sept. 9
|Green Oaks High
|Aug. 10
|Sept. 9
|Caddo Magnet High
|Aug. 10
|Sept. 9
|Southern Hills Elementary
|Aug. 11
|Sept. 12
|Southwood High
|Aug. 12
|Sept. 12
|Creswell Elementary
|Aug. 17
|Sept. 16
|Atkins Elementary
|Aug. 18
|Sept. 19
|Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary
|Sept. 21
|Oct. 21
|Westwood Elementary
|Sept. 21
|Oct. 21
|Linwood Elementary
|Sept. 21
|Oct. 21
|Caddo Career & Technology Center
|Sept. 21
|Oct. 21
|Woodlawn High
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Summerfield Elementary
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|AMI Kids
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Fairfield Elementary
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Riverside Elementary
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Claiborne Fundamental Elementary
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
|Booker T. Washington High
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 16
