SPD says new speed cameras in school zones are working

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says new cameras to catch speeders that were placed in some school zones at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year are working.

At the start of the school year, SPD partnered with Blueline Solutions to have the cameras installed. SPD says speeding during school zone hours has decreased by more than 90% in the areas where the cameras are active. SPD goes on to say cameras are now active in 20 school zones throughout the city, and more are being added all the time.

Officials with SPD say research shows that wrecks are one of the leading causes of child deaths in the U.S., making up about 20% of deaths among children in 2016.

CURRENT ACTIVE CAMERA SITES

SCHOOL WARNINGS START LIVE CITATIONS START Captain Shreve High Aug. 10 Sept. 9 Green Oaks High Aug. 10 Sept. 9 Caddo Magnet High Aug. 10 Sept. 9 Southern Hills Elementary Aug. 11 Sept. 12 Southwood High Aug. 12 Sept. 12 Creswell Elementary Aug. 17 Sept. 16 Atkins Elementary Aug. 18 Sept. 19 Caddo Heights Math/Science Elementary Sept. 21 Oct. 21 Westwood Elementary Sept. 21 Oct. 21 Linwood Elementary Sept. 21 Oct. 21 Caddo Career & Technology Center Sept. 21 Oct. 21 Woodlawn High Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Calvary Baptist Academy Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Summerfield Elementary Oct. 17 Nov. 16 AMI Kids Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Fairfield Elementary Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Riverside Elementary Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Claiborne Fundamental Elementary Oct. 17 Nov. 16 Booker T. Washington High Oct. 17 Nov. 16

