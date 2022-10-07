Ask the Doctor
SPD says new speed cameras in school zones are working

(kolo)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says new cameras to catch speeders that were placed in some school zones at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year are working.

At the start of the school year, SPD partnered with Blueline Solutions to have the cameras installed. SPD says speeding during school zone hours has decreased by more than 90% in the areas where the cameras are active. SPD goes on to say cameras are now active in 20 school zones throughout the city, and more are being added all the time.

Officials with SPD say research shows that wrecks are one of the leading causes of child deaths in the U.S., making up about 20% of deaths among children in 2016.

CURRENT ACTIVE CAMERA SITES

SCHOOLWARNINGS STARTLIVE CITATIONS START
Captain Shreve HighAug. 10Sept. 9
Green Oaks HighAug. 10Sept. 9
Caddo Magnet HighAug. 10Sept. 9
Southern Hills ElementaryAug. 11Sept. 12
Southwood HighAug. 12Sept. 12
Creswell ElementaryAug. 17Sept. 16
Atkins ElementaryAug. 18Sept. 19
Caddo Heights Math/Science ElementarySept. 21Oct. 21
Westwood ElementarySept. 21Oct. 21
Linwood ElementarySept. 21Oct. 21
Caddo Career & Technology CenterSept. 21Oct. 21
Woodlawn HighOct. 17Nov. 16
Calvary Baptist AcademyOct. 17Nov. 16
Summerfield ElementaryOct. 17Nov. 16
AMI KidsOct. 17Nov. 16
Fairfield ElementaryOct. 17Nov. 16
Riverside ElementaryOct. 17Nov. 16
Claiborne Fundamental ElementaryOct. 17Nov. 16
Booker T. Washington HighOct. 17Nov. 16

