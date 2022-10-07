SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhomes

Ask the Doctor
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to know more about an incident where a man was grazed by gunfire.

Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive - in the Lakeville Townhomes community.

The victim told police he was in his vehicle when three other men approached him. The trio then pulled the victim out of his vehicle, and eventually, the victim was grazed by a bullet.

Police said he refused treatment at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

