SFD holds rededication ceremony at new Station #8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Shreveport Fire Department held a special rededication ceremony Friday as they officially closed the historic Station #8 and reopened the station in a more modern building.

The Shreveport Fire Department held a special rededication ceremony Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at its new Station #8. (KSLA)

On Friday, Oct. 7, Station #8, located at 3406 Velva St., was officially closed, and the new, more modern station was opened in the Queensborough neighborhood. The new, state-of-the-art facility has a commercial grade kitchen, drive-thru apparatus bays, low maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the new station.

“We are excited about this new facility and glad to be able to pen this station for our citizens. The completion of this project was made possible through partnership with the Willis-Knighton Health System” said Chief Clarence Reese.

The $3,012,425.70 station was approved by voters in the 2011 bond election.

