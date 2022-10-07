Ask the Doctor
Saints injury report: Thomas out; Dalton gets start at QB

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas will be out for another game with a toe injury.

Dennis Allen said earlier that Jameis Wintson is still listed as “doubtful” and that Andy Dalton will get a second straight start at quarterback for the Saints when they host Seattle at noon.

Full injury list befow.

