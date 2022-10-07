Ask the Doctor
Outdoor retailer REI keeping stores closed on Black Friday permanently

After seven years deciding year to year, REI dumps Black Friday permanently.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Retailer REI is dumping Black Friday permanently.

For the last seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off.

It was a decision made year to year, but now the company is making it permanent.

The outdoor clothing and gear seller is also expanding the concept.

Starting this year, every part of its business will close every year on Black Friday. That means all 178 stores, distribution locations, call centers and headquarters will be closed.

The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 workers to spend time outside doing absolutely anything aside from shopping that day.

Shoppers can still place an order on the company’s website on Black Friday, but order processing and shipping won’t begin until the following day.

The Black Friday closure is bucking the recent trend of more retailers deciding to keep their stores open during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

