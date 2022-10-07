Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Thursday.

At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee..

According to a press release, the officer then engaged an armed suspect, leading to shots being fired. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and has since been reported to be in critical condition, and another was taken into custody following an on-foot pursuit. All suspects involved are now in custody, and several firearms have been recovered.

We’re looking into reports of an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Active scene outside Family Dollar at the corner of Pass Rd. and 8th Ave. pic.twitter.com/vXfhmzJP64 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 6, 2022

The victim’s mother, Katrina Mateen, spoke with our New Orleans sister station Thursday night. She says there might be more to the story, and the community is now demanding answers.

“He came out the dollar store with his hands up, and they shot him in the head,” Mateen said. “And then I’m hearing that he seen them... He was sitting in the car and he seen the police pull up with guns, so he got out the car and ran in the store- well, tried to run in the store- and they shot him in the head. The video I seen on Facebook is basically, the man is saying that my son didn’t do anything. He had his hands up, so why did y’all shoot him?”

Our New Orleans sister station spoke with the victim's mother Thursday night. She says there may be more to the story.

WLOX hasn’t been able to confirm those details yet. At this point, the case has been taken over by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure for all officer involved shootings. Also standard procedure, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on non-enforcement duties pending the results of the investigation.

Many questions surrounding the incident could be answered by the release of body cam and dash cam videos. However, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says he doesn’t know when the public might be able to see the footage while MBI is investigating.

“It’s up to them. Usually they don’t release video while the investigation is ongoing,” Chief Cooper said. “So the investigation is still in its early stages, and we’ll move on from here, but it won’t be released until they’re ready to release it.”

Nevertheless, Gulfport residents are demanding answers.

“I really wanna know what really happened,” resident Annie Lee said. “I mean, we have the right to know what really happened. It’s just like... This person’s saying this, and this person’s saying that. I just wanna know the truth.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.