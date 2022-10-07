Natchitoches Central to play first football game since loss of 16-year-old athlete

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Central Chiefs football team will take the field for the first time on Friday, Oct. 7 without their wide receiver Robert Walker.

The 16-year-old was died this past Saturday in a UTV accident.

Autoplay Caption

Head Coach James Wilkerson says his team has felt the weight of losing Robert.

”It’s been a tough week, trying to do the best for my team for these guys that have known Robert their entire life to the ones that just met him this year. So, everybody had different relationships with Robert. So, you try to help them all kind of cope with that,” he said.

There will also be a balloon release to honor him at tonight’s game.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 for how the Natchitoches community is remembering the teen.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.