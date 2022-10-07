Missing man last seen at Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are looking for a missing Texarkana man; he never returned to his apartment, and his family is concerned.

On Oct. 6, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) made a post on Facebook asking for help in finding Herman Buxton, 62. The Texarkana man was last seen at Randy Sams Shelter and never returned to his apartment that night.

According to his family, Buxton is a very regimented person and always sticks to his routine, which includes being home every night. Several nights have passed since he’s been home and his family is concerned because this is unlike him.

The 62-year-old is described as being 5′8″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you see him, please call 911 so that TTPD can check on him.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.