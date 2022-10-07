Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants

FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”

“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice. ... We need help. And we need it now.”

By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.

Adams, a Democrat, said the new arrivals are welcome in the city. And he spoke with pride of New York City’s history as a landing spot for new immigrants.

“New Yorkers have always looked out for our immigrant brothers and sisters. We see ourselves in them. We see our ancestors in them,” he said.

But, he said, “though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not.”

New York City’s already strained shelter system has been under even greater pressure for much of this year because of the unexpected increase of those needing help.

Between five and six buses of migrants are arriving per day, Adams said, with nine on Thursday alone. Many of those buses have been chartered and paid for by Republican officials in Texas and Arizona who have sought to put pressure on the Biden administration to change border policies by sending migrants to Democratic-leaning cities and states in the north.

One out of five beds in New York City’s homeless shelter system is now occupied by a migrant, and the sudden influx has swelled its population to record levels. The city has opened 42 new, temporary shelters, mostly in hotels, but Adams said more would need to be done.

On Friday, he said that included city agencies coordinating to build more humanitarian centers; fast-tracking New Yorkers from shelters to permanent housing, which would clear space for new arrivals to the city; and putting together a process for New Yorkers who have extra room to house those in need.

He called for state and federal financial aid, federal legislation that would allow asylum seekers to legally work sooner, and federal plans to fairly distribute asylum seekers throughout the country “to ensure everyone is doing their part.”

He said New York would continue to do what it could.

“Generations from now, there will be many Americans who will trace their stories back to this moment in time,” he said. “Grandchildren, who will recall the day their grandparents arrived here in New York city and found compassion, not cruelty, a place to lay their head. A warm meal. A chance at a better future.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings due in court
FILE - The aftermath of a Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen...
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
The victim told police he was in his vehicle when three other men approached him. The trio then...
SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhomes
A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later