Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler is asking residents in northwest Louisiana to vote for Bossier City in this year’s Tank of the Year contest.

The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrate cities’ innovative and creative spirits as they paint their water tanks for the annual contest. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.

“For the next two weeks, our community has the opportunity to vote for their favorite water tank out of the hundreds throughout the country,” said Mayor Chandler.

Those who wish to vote can do so online here.

