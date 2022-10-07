Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest

Water tank in Bossier City, La.
Water tank in Bossier City, La.(Bossier City)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler is asking residents in northwest Louisiana to vote for Bossier City in this year’s Tank of the Year contest.

The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrate cities’ innovative and creative spirits as they paint their water tanks for the annual contest. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.

“For the next two weeks, our community has the opportunity to vote for their favorite water tank out of the hundreds throughout the country,” said Mayor Chandler.

Those who wish to vote can do so online here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

Fair Grounds Field lawsuit update; court hearing rescheduled
Fair Grounds Field lawsuit update; court hearing rescheduled
Furry Friend Friday: Quigley shakes hands and shows love
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Quigley gives KSLA’s Biskie Duncan a paw
Generic photo of papers in folders.
Caddo Parish hosting expungement summit, resource fair
Furry Friend Friday: Quigley shakes hands and shows love
Furry Friends Friday: Quigley shakes hands and shows love