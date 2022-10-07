‘It’s no Cinderella story’: Missing shoe leads to murder conviction in Springhill man’s death

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the 26th Judicial District Court announced that a Webster Parish jury found Logan Smith, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Bruns of Springhill. Bruns’ body was found on the side of Percy Burns Road in Springhill back on June 19, 2020. Officials say Bruns was killed at a different location, and his body was dumped on Percy Burns Road, where it was found by someone driving by.

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately began working the case.

“The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their excellent work in investigating this case and delivering us a strong case to prosecute. I am proud of the diligent work by both their office and ours to bring justice to this family” said District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from Major Phillip Krouse, a case agent with the sheriff’s office, who told them about the investigation and the evidence that led investigators to identify Smith as the suspect. 26th JDC officials say when Smith’s body was found, he was missing a shoe. That shoe, as well as a piece of bloody carpet, was eventually found in the back of a wreck vehicle.

DNA testing determined it was Smith’s blood; the carpet also matched a piece that had been ripped from a vehicle being driven by Smith.

“This case was about trying to find a missing shoe, but it’s no Cinderella story. It’s a story about a cold blooded murderer who shot Anthony Bruns because, as he said he wanted relief from the devil that has been on him. Unfortunately, for the Bruns family, they get no relief,” said Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom.

“This week was a great example of the teamwork between our offices and support for each other. Our prosecutors did an outstanding job preparing and presenting this case,” said Marvin.

Smith now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison; he will be sentenced by Judge Charles Smith on Dec. 16.

