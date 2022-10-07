Hope Public Schools awarded grant for nearly $15 million

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Public School District has received the Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grant for $14,999,987!

The highly competitive grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education and will be paid over five years. Hope is the only district in Arkansas to receive the funding.

The MSAP awards support efforts to develop and revitalize magnet schools with academically challenging and innovative instructional approaches designed to bring together students from different social, economic, ethnic and racial backgrounds.

“Our goal is to make Hope Public Schools the premiere destination for education in Arkansas. The Magnet Grant provides a comprehensive approach to transforming education in Hope for students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley.

The grant money will be used to transform the district into a magnet district. In the plan, all students would reach graduation with either an associates degree, substantial college hours or a trade certification. A STEAM-focused curriculum (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) will also be implemented for all students.

“We see this as a phenomenal opportunity to provide specialized, research-based curricula to enhance the learning opportunities of students. By doing this, we believe we will have a very competitive and employable workforce in the future,” said Dr. Christine Holt, chancellor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

The Pathways to Hope Project created a “cradle to college and career” system of schools. The proposed project schools will teach students strategies to ensure they have resources and experience necessary for success.

“We are looking forward to the exciting things happening for the Hope School District,” said Mayor Don Sill.

