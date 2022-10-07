Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A former Eagletown School teacher has been arrested for seven felonies, including child pornography.

On Oct. 6, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) obtained warrant for Ian Highful, a former Eagletown School teacher.

MCSO detectives performed an extensive investigation due to allegations made by former students alleging misconduct by Highful.

CHARGES:

1 count of aggravated possession of child pornography

5 counts of child exploitation

1 count of indecent exhibitions

Once the warrant was obtained, MCSO contacted Clute, Texas investigators; Highful was immediately taken into custody.

Highful is currently awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma to face charges. His bond has been set at $1 million.

