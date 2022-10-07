Ask the Doctor
Former McCurtain Co. teacher arrested for several felonies, including child pornography

Ian Highful
Ian Highful(mccurtain county sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A former Eagletown School teacher has been arrested for seven felonies, including child pornography.

On Oct. 6, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) obtained warrant for Ian Highful, a former Eagletown School teacher.

MCSO detectives performed an extensive investigation due to allegations made by former students alleging misconduct by Highful.

CHARGES:

  • 1 count of aggravated possession of child pornography
  • 5 counts of child exploitation
  • 1 count of indecent exhibitions

Once the warrant was obtained, MCSO contacted Clute, Texas investigators; Highful was immediately taken into custody.

Highful is currently awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma to face charges. His bond has been set at $1 million.

