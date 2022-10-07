Dry for now, but rain chances will finally be back next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front this weekend will come through dry, but will also cool our temperatures slightly. A second front next week is our next best chance for picking up some needed rain.

For the rest of today we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

If you’re headed to a high school football game this evening we’ll be dry and comfortable. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening and eventually settle back into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

Mostly sunny skies are back for the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures on the way. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday with low to mid 80s returning on Sunday. We’ll see overnight lows back into the 50s across the entire ArkLaTex by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will warm again next week getting back into the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday look dry, but as a cold front nears on Wednesday scattered showers and a few storms are likely to pop-up.

Rain chances will be highest as the front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll likely begin drying out again through the day Thursday.

Temperatures will cool back into the upper 70s to near 80 with overnight lows down in the 50s on Friday. Dry weather and sunshine will be with us as we wrap up the week and get ready to head into the following weekend.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Julia formed today in the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a hurricane over the weekend and eventually head into Central America. There is no threat to the United States. You can track Julia on the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

Have a great weekend!

