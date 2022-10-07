Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish hosting expungement summit, resource fair

Generic photo of papers in folders.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is partnering up with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations to educate residents on how to get a misdemeanor record expunged from their records.

The event will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, at 3701 Hudson Street, Shreveport. The event is free and open to the public. Participants who attend will receive information on how to get misdemeanors removed from public access.

“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” said District 7 commissioner and summit chair Stormy Gage-Watts. “The information provided will hopefully open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that they desire.”

A workshop will be held to help guide attendees through the expungement application process at 11:30 a.m. Forms and paperwork will be provided.

The resource fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will include multiple employers, community organizations, and businesses.

In addition to the workshop and fair, there will also be a COVID vaccination clinic on site. Those who receive their vaccines or first boosters will receive a $100 gift card, supplies are limited.

For more information on the expungement process and to access documents, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website at http://www.caddoclerk.com.

