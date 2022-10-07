BPCC says partnership with CHRISTUS to boost nursing faculty shortage

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Help is on the way for the nursing program at Bossier Parish Community College, through a partnership with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

Officials with the program say bringing in the new staff could help the college with their current struggles.

“I know that we’re having a very hard time. Nursing faculty are hard to find, you have to have a masters to teach in the RN program. Nurses make a lot of money, nursing faculty not so much. CHRISTUS’ affiliation is going to help us with our faculty shortage,” said Terrie Bergeron, Sim Lab coordinator and associate professor.

She said the nursing program is also seeing fewer student applicants. However, current students say they enjoy being part of the program.

“Getting into the different mechanics of how the body works and dealing with patients has been absolutely amazing. Working with our OTA students and our nursing students, it’s kind of a little like students teaching students. Just learning from our different experience has been absolutely amazing,” said Derrick Washington, PTA student.

