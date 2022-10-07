Biden’s pardon on simple marijuana possession brings mixed reactions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Oct. 7, President Joe Biden issued a nationwide pardon for anyone who has simple marijuana possession charges on their record.

There are mixed reactions to the pardoning, with some believing the charge should stick and others thinking the pardon will be a great help to many people.

Legal experts say the decision is a step towards nationwide decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. A former substance abuser says people will be able to have a second chance.

“Unfortunately, whenever people look at somebody’s criminal history and they see drugs, they don’t normally care about what the circumstances were. They just see possession and that’s a felony. The completely overlook, no matter how good of an applicant you may be, they completely overlook you for that,” said Jennifer Gerald, peer recovery support specialist with Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of NWLA.

