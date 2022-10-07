Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Biden’s pardon on simple marijuana possession brings mixed reactions

Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana
Biden announces pardon for thousands of Americans convicted on simple possession of marijuana
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Oct. 7, President Joe Biden issued a nationwide pardon for anyone who has simple marijuana possession charges on their record.

There are mixed reactions to the pardoning, with some believing the charge should stick and others thinking the pardon will be a great help to many people.

Legal experts say the decision is a step towards nationwide decriminalization and legalization of marijuana. A former substance abuser says people will be able to have a second chance.

“Unfortunately, whenever people look at somebody’s criminal history and they see drugs, they don’t normally care about what the circumstances were. They just see possession and that’s a felony. The completely overlook, no matter how good of an applicant you may be, they completely overlook you for that,” said Jennifer Gerald, peer recovery support specialist with Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of NWLA.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear a legal expert break down what the pardon means for offenders.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
Kuan Lim, owner of Lucky Palace in Bossier City, La.
Beloved owner of Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant dies after battle with bone cancer

Latest News

A man whose body was found dismembered in St. Tammany Parish in 2016 has been identified after...
Dismembered man found in St. Tammany Parish identified after foot found in Biloxi years later
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints injury report: Thomas out; Dalton gets start at QB
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Avondale site reopens; creates jobs
Avondale site reopens; creates jobs