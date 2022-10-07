Ask the Doctor
Best flavors of Louisiana; Food Prize Golden Fork Champ to be chosen

Competitor Niema Longstratt speaks on how Food Prize has impacted her
Local chefs team up with national cooks for a great night of food
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Food Prize event, Come & Get It is approaching and the seven top local chefs are preparing to compete, and one wants to share her story.

Our guest today on Oct. 7, is Niema Longstratt the owner-operator of RNL’s Cookery Corner and a true entrepreneur. Longstratt has competed before and can speak about how the Food Prize has impacted her own career, culinary culture, and the community.

On Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Garage, 211 Market Street, the seven top chefs that were selected in August will compete against each other in the Come & Get It event to win the grand prize. Each one will be paired up with a celebrity chef to collaborate and create a dish served to the attendees and judges.

The Golden Fork Champ will be chosen that same evening.

The same evening, four local Mixologists will compete in the event for the Golden Shaker, a cocktail competition.

Following the main event, Food Prize University will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Garage, 211 Market Street. This event is free and open to the public. Host panels will be held with the judges, chefs, and others with the focus on how we can all come together to build a culinary community and what makes a food city.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://prizefest.com/ or the Facebook event.

