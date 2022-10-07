Ask the Doctor
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old girl from Livingston, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike who is believed to have been abducted by...
By Stephanie Frazier and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl from Livingston, Texas.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, KTRE reported. She was last seen on Oct. 6.

Sonni is described to have brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Sylvia Norman, who authorities believe has taken the child and fled.

Norman, 31, is said to have brown hair and blue eye. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She has tattoos on her back and her left arm.

Law officials believe the baby is in immediate danger, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about Sonni’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810.

