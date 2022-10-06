Ask the Doctor
Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

A woman was arrested for allegedly starting this house fire on W Laurel Street on Thursday,...
A woman was arrested for allegedly starting this house fire on W Laurel Street on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6).

Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.

Two residents were able to get out of the house safely before firefighters got there. SFD officials say one of the residents started the fire. She was arrested for aggravated arson.

The fire remains under investigation. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

