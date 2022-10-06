Webster Parish students helping ecosystem with pollinator garden

SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) - The students of Lakeside Junior and Senior High School in Sibley, Louisiana are learning about nature and the role plants play in the ecosystem.

Lakeside is the first school in Louisiana to Cultivate a pollinator garden alongside Quail Forever, a nonprofit organization. The Quail Forever biologist, Sabrina Claeys has been helping the students personally with the garden.

Last year students attempted to grow milkweed, but sadly the crop did not survive. That’s when Monarchwatch.org stepped in and donated a new batch that was planted in the garden. As it grows, the milkweed will attract Monarch butterflies heading north from Mexico after their winter hibernation. Monarch butterflies are a threatened species and only lay their eggs in milkweed plants.

As the garden grows more pollinators will be attracted, including bees, beetles, and even ants to help spread pollen.

“For me, I hope that the kids will understand that even small changes they make in everyday life can have a big outcome for organisms,” said Lakeside science teacher Angela Glasscock.

The pollinator garden should be in full bloom and helping the ecosystem by the time the students who planted it are ready to graduate.

A number of non-profits and businesses helped with this project including Quail Forever, Pheasant Forever, Monarchwatch.org, Ace Hardware, and Minden Farm and Garden.

Lakeside’s decision to grow this pollinator garden, and to be the first in Louisiana to do so, is a step forward in helping our ecosystem. We can hope other schools and organizations will follow the school’s lead.

Quail Forever’s mission is to conserve quail, pheasants, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy. For more information about the nonprofit, visit https://www.quailforever.org/.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.