Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting

The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary school.(Uvalde Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school officials have abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in May and then hired by the school district.

The firing Thursday came after CNN first reported that Crimson Elizondo had been hired by the Uvalde school district following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

In a statement, the school district said it apologized for “the pain that this revelation has caused.”

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said Elizondo’s hiring “slapped this community in the face.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

FILE — New York City Police Department Public Affairs officers set up signs reading 'Gun Free...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Get money smart
Expert advice on making your money work for you, both financially and in a socially conscious way
State police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
Get money smart
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island