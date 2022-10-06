SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found out that a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Officers were able to find the crime scene in a parking lot. Violent Crime, crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

During the investigation, detectives obtained footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspects. Investigators have reason to believe that there are witnesses to this offense that have pertinent information. We are asking that they contact the Shreveport Police Department to bring these violent criminals to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

