Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public

“Investigators have reason to believe that there are witnesses to this offense that have pertinent information. We are asking that they contact the Shreveport Police Department to bring these violent criminals to justice.”
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found out that a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Officers were able to find the crime scene in a parking lot. Violent Crime, crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
Adrian Cunningham, 43
Haughton man charged with posession of child sex abuse materials
SPD is looking for storage unit burglars.
Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars