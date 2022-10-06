Ask the Doctor
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway

Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Harris is a suspect in the deaths of Jakari Hogan, 23, and Ronnie Pearson, 20, both of Shreveport. Their bodies were found near the along Highway 79 near the Cherokee-Rusk county line on Jan. 30. Both men had apparent gunshot wounds.

A warrant for capital murder was issued for Harris on Feb. 2 by the 369th District Judge Michael Davis. The sheriff’s office said upon attaining the warrant for Harris, a multi agency search for Harris was conducted in Louisiana and Texas for Harris’s arrest.

