Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport City Council hosting forum for District E candidates

(Bill Koplitz / FEMA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is set to host a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 for District E candidates.

Candidates running for City Council Representative of the district will have the opportunity to share their visions for the future. They will also answer questions that will allow voters to get to know them better.

Candidates confirmed to take part in the forum include:

  • Allan Jackson
  • Adam Oliver
  • Tony Nations

The forum will take place at 6 p.m. at A.B. Palmer Park.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach

Latest News

A mother is speaking out after she says her son came home from school after reportedly being...
2nd grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive
RAW VIDEO: Shots fired on Lakeshore Drive