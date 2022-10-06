Shreveport City Council hosting forum for District E candidates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is set to host a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 for District E candidates.

Candidates running for City Council Representative of the district will have the opportunity to share their visions for the future. They will also answer questions that will allow voters to get to know them better.

Candidates confirmed to take part in the forum include:

Allan Jackson

Adam Oliver

Tony Nations

The forum will take place at 6 p.m. at A.B. Palmer Park.

