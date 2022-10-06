Relief for the sunshine state; Gray TV, The Salvation Army partner up to help Florida

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s parent company, Gray Television, and The Salvation Amy are partnering up to help collect donations for Florida.

Florida is in desperate need of donations to recover from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. If you want to make a difference text “STORM” to 51555 to donate to The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

You can also visit https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout.

