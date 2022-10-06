Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a...
Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.(City of Lufkin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning, a Lufkin man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

An officer attempted to stop Gonzalez’s Chevy Impala for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Abney Avenue. He refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued headed northbound on Raguet Street.

The chase ended five minutes later in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane when Gonzalez lost control of his car and wrecked. His vehicle came to rest on its roof and damaged a business fence.

Gonzalez then exited his vehicle and fled on foot but was taken into custody after he attempted to jump a fence but fell.

Top speeds during the pursuit were more than 100 mph.

Gonzalez was also in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

He remained in the Angelina County Jail as of 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Gooch is warning mothers not to let their children watch Disney's new movie, "Hocus Pocus...
‘You unleash hell on your kids’: Central Texas mom warns parents about ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Brandon Neil Sams, DOB: 11/23/1975
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Shots were fired at this gas station on Lakeshore Drive over the first weekend of October 2022.
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played...
Wiley College mourns death of newly hired women’s basketball coach
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Avenue evacuated after fire inside store; juvenile accused of arson

Latest News

SPD is looking for storage unit burglars.
Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Lakeside in Webster Parish students plant pollinator garden; the first school in Louisiana to...
Webster Parish students helping ecosystem with pollinator garden
A shooting was reported on Dean Road in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport